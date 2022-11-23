$25,990+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
| AWD | SLE | CARPLAY | REMOTE START |
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,452 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $25,990 (SAVE $3,000)
CASH PRICE: $28,990
Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.).
FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!
TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)
Our great looking 2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD is outstanding in Ebony Twilight Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp paired with an innovative 9 Speed Automatic transmission for swift passing ability. This All Wheel Drive SUV provides a gentle ride, excellent handling, and near approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway. Bold and refined, our Terrain SLE commands the way with its striking grille, LED lighting, muscular fender flairs, and alloy wheels. Open the door to the SLE interior with the keyless open and keyless start, feel the ultra-comfortable premium cloth seating, and note the driver information center, ambient lighting, and multi-flex sliding rear seats. Maintain a safe connection with a touch screen 7-inch GMC Infotainment system with Bluetooth and OnStar with available WiFi. Masterfully engineered by GMC with a superb performance as well as exemplary safety, our Terrain offers peace of mind with traction select, ABS, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rear vision camera. Radiating premium good looks inside and out, this Terrain SLE delivers without compromise, so do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. PRICE EXCLUDES TAX AND LICENSING.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
