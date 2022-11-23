Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

64,452 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

| AWD | SLE | CARPLAY | REMOTE START |

2019 GMC Terrain

| AWD | SLE | CARPLAY | REMOTE START |

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,452KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9435027
  • Stock #: 2400008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2400008
  • Mileage 64,452 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $25,990 (SAVE $3,000)
CASH PRICE: $28,990


CASH PRICE: $28,990
Countless Financing Options Available Including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.).

FINANCING AVAILABLE * Everybody Approved. We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!

TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)


https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Our great looking 2019 GMC Terrain SLE AWD is outstanding in Ebony Twilight Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp paired with an innovative 9 Speed Automatic transmission for swift passing ability. This All Wheel Drive SUV provides a gentle ride, excellent handling, and near approximately 7.4L/100km on the highway. Bold and refined, our Terrain SLE commands the way with its striking grille, LED lighting, muscular fender flairs, and alloy wheels. Open the door to the SLE interior with the keyless open and keyless start, feel the ultra-comfortable premium cloth seating, and note the driver information center, ambient lighting, and multi-flex sliding rear seats. Maintain a safe connection with a touch screen 7-inch GMC Infotainment system with Bluetooth and OnStar with available WiFi. Masterfully engineered by GMC with a superb performance as well as exemplary safety, our Terrain offers peace of mind with traction select, ABS, stability/traction control, airbags, and a rear vision camera. Radiating premium good looks inside and out, this Terrain SLE delivers without compromise, so do yourself a favor and check it out for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. PRICE EXCLUDES TAX AND LICENSING. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

