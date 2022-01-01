Menu
2019 Honda Accord

33,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring 2.0 Auto

2019 Honda Accord

Sedan Touring 2.0 Auto

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8110765
  • Stock #: 800230
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F97KA800230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800230
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing is Available For All Credit!

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

