2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
40,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H20KH140093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 161827
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Crystal Black Metallic Exterior On Black, Fabric Seating Interior.Single Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Balance Of Honda Powertrain Warranty July 4 2024/100,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD Is Loaded With A Back Up Camera & Bluetooth, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Sensor, Blind Spot Assist, Traction Control, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Proximity Key With Push Button Start, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
