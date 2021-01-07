2019 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 9 SPEAKERS Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System Emergency communication system: HondaLink 5.64 Axle Ratio Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning 18' Aluminum Alloy Wheels Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System

