Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

48,158 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Honda

905-832-1202

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

  1. 6530518
  2. 6530518
  3. 6530518
  4. 6530518
  5. 6530518
  6. 6530518
  7. 6530518
  8. 6530518
  9. 6530518
  10. 6530518
  11. 6530518
  12. 6530518
  13. 6530518
  14. 6530518
  15. 6530518
  16. 6530518
  17. 6530518
  18. 6530518
  19. 6530518
  20. 6530518
  21. 6530518
  22. 6530518
  23. 6530518
  24. 6530518
  25. 6530518
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530518
  • Stock #: U5736
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H96KH111890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,158 KM

Vehicle Description

How about this great vehicle! It just arrived on our lot this past week! It includes power seats, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and seat memory. It features a continuously variable transmission, all-wheel drive, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
5.64 Axle Ratio
Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning
18' Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Honda

2018 Honda CR-V LX
 76,080 KM
$22,249 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V LX
 52,911 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Tou...
 55,035 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Honda

Maple Honda

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

Call Dealer

905-832-XXXX

(click to show)

905-832-1202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory