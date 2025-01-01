Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda Odyssey EX Sunroof| Heated Seats| Auto Start| Power Doors| Odometer is 20371 kilometers below market average! Apple Car Play| Android Auto| Honda Sensing| FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Why Buy from Maple Honda? REVIEWS: Why buy an used car from Maple Honda? Our reviews will answer the question for you. We have over 2,500 Google reviews and have an average score of 4.9 out of a possible 5. Who better to trust when buying an used car than the people who have already done so? DEPENDABLE DEALER: The Zanchin Group of companies has been providing new and used vehicles in Vaughan for over 40 years. Since 1973 our standards of excellent service and customer care has enabled us to grow to over 34 stores in the Great Toronto area and beyond. Still family owned and still providing exceptional customer care. WARRANTY / PROTECTION: Buying an used vehicle from Maple Honda is always a safe and sound investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days safety related items only. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. TRADE-INS: We want your trade! Looking for the best price for your car? Our trade-in process is simple, quick and easy. You get the best price for your car with a transparent, market-leading value within a few minutes whether you are buying a new one from us or not. Our Used Sales Department is ALWAYS in need of fresh vehicles. Selling your car? Contact us for a value that will make you happy and get paid the same day. Https:/www.maplehonda.com. Easy to buy, easy for servicing. You can find us in the Maple Auto Mall on Jane Street north of Rutherford. We are close both Canadas Wonderland and Vaughan Mills shopping centre. Easy to call in while you are shopping or visiting Wonderland, Maple Honda provides used Honda cars and trucks to buyers all over the GTA including, Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, and Richmond Hill. Our low used car prices attract buyers from as far away as Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and even the Mississauga and Oakville areas of Ontario. We have provided amazing customer service to Honda vehicle owners for over 40 years. As part of the Zanchin Auto group we offer dependable service and excellent customer care. We are here for you and your Honda.

2019 Honda Odyssey

86,513 KM

Details Description Features

$32,877

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12310220

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX Auto

Location

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1

905-832-1202

Contact Seller

$32,877

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,513KM
VIN 5FNRL6H40KB512287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda Odyssey EX Sunroof| Heated Seats| Auto Start| Power Doors|

Odometer is 20371 kilometers below market average! Apple Car Play| Android Auto| Honda Sensing| FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V

Why Buy from Maple Honda? REVIEWS: Why buy an used car from Maple Honda? Our reviews will answer the question for you. We have over 2,500 Google reviews and have an average score of 4.9 out of a possible 5. Who better to trust when buying an used car than the people who have already done so? DEPENDABLE DEALER: The Zanchin Group of companies has been providing new and used vehicles in Vaughan for over 40 years. Since 1973 our standards of excellent service and customer care has enabled us to grow to over 34 stores in the Great Toronto area and beyond. Still family owned and still providing exceptional customer care. WARRANTY / PROTECTION: Buying an used vehicle from Maple Honda is always a safe and sound investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. That's why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days safety related items only. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. TRADE-INS: We want your trade! Looking for the best price for your car? Our trade-in process is simple, quick and easy. You get the best price for your car with a transparent, market-leading value within a few minutes whether you are buying a new one from us or not. Our Used Sales Department is ALWAYS in need of fresh vehicles. Selling your car? Contact us for a value that will make you happy and get paid the same day. Https:/www.maplehonda.com.

Easy to buy, easy for servicing. You can find us in the Maple Auto Mall on Jane Street north of Rutherford. We are close both Canada's Wonderland and Vaughan Mills shopping centre. Easy to call in while you are shopping or visiting Wonderland, Maple Honda provides used Honda cars and trucks to buyers all over the GTA including, Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan, Markham, and Richmond Hill. Our low used car prices attract buyers from as far away as Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby and even the Mississauga and Oakville areas of Ontario. We have provided amazing customer service to Honda vehicle owners for over 40 years. As part of the Zanchin Auto group we offer dependable service and excellent customer care. We are here for you and your Honda.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Honda

Used 2022 Honda CR-V 4DR AWD LX for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Honda CR-V 4DR AWD LX 95,609 KM $29,295 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Honda Civic Sedan 4DR SDN DX-G AUTO for sale in Vaughan, ON
2004 Honda Civic Sedan 4DR SDN DX-G AUTO 102,491 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD for sale in Vaughan, ON
2023 Honda CR-V Sport AWD 34,360 KM $36,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maple Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Honda

Maple Honda

89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-832-XXXX

(click to show)

905-832-1202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,877

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Honda

905-832-1202

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey