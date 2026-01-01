$24,900+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX50
ESSENTIAL | BOSE | CARPLAY | 20 IN
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
905-264-9888
$24,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,018KM
VIN 3PCAJ5M38KE111046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,018 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Infiniti QX50