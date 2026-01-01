Menu
2019 Infiniti QX50

43,018 KM

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL | BOSE | CARPLAY | 20 IN

13484470

2019 Infiniti QX50

ESSENTIAL | BOSE | CARPLAY | 20 IN

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

905-264-9888

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,018KM
VIN 3PCAJ5M38KE111046

  • Exterior Colour Lunar White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,018 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

905-264-9888

2019 Infiniti QX50