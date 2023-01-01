2019 Infiniti QX50

$32,898 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 8 9 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9752242

9752242 Stock #: NM0758

NM0758 VIN: 3PCAJ5M30KF121716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0758

Mileage 41,894 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Power Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Windows Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bose Sound System Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Premium Audio Brush Guard Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Collision Avoidance System Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.