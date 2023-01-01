Menu
2019 Infiniti QX50

41,894 KM

Details

$32,898

+ tax & licensing
$32,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

ProACTIVE PKG/ HUD/ PANO/ BOSE/ NAVI/ CAM/ 1-OWNER

2019 Infiniti QX50

ProACTIVE PKG/ HUD/ PANO/ BOSE/ NAVI/ CAM/ 1-OWNER

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$32,898

+ taxes & licensing

41,894KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9752242
  • Stock #: NM0758
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M30KF121716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0758
  • Mileage 41,894 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Rearview Camera, Heads-Up Display, Bose Performance Series Sound System, Keyless Ignition and Entry, Ambient Lighting, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Easy Entry/Exit, Remote Start, Rain Sensors, Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command Recognition, Forward Alert, Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Steering Assist, Park Distance Control (PDC), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Emergency Assist, Single Owner

2019 White on Tan Infiniti QX50 ProACTIVE | All Wheel Drive

Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Windows

Sunroof

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Sound System

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Brush Guard
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

