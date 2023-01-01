Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jaguar E-Type

53,523 KM

Details Description Features

$36,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2019 Jaguar E-Type

2019 Jaguar E-Type

P300 | R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jaguar E-Type

P300 | R-DYNAMIC | MERIDIAN | PANO

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 10287381
  2. 10287381
  3. 10287381
  4. 10287381
  5. 10287381
  6. 10287381
  7. 10287381
  8. 10287381
  9. 10287381
  10. 10287381
  11. 10287381
  12. 10287381
  13. 10287381
  14. 10287381
  15. 10287381
  16. 10287381
  17. 10287381
  18. 10287381
  19. 10287381
  20. 10287381
  21. 10287381
  22. 10287381
  23. 10287381
  24. 10287381
  25. 10287381
  26. 10287381
  27. 10287381
  28. 10287381
  29. 10287381
  30. 10287381
  31. 10287381
  32. 10287381
  33. 10287381
  34. 10287381
  35. 10287381
Contact Seller

$36,910

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,523KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287381
  • Stock #: 25624
  • VIN: SADFL2GX8K1Z51080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25624
  • Mileage 53,523 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Jaguar E-PACE R-Dynamic P300 is local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax report. The R-Dynamic trim often includes performance enhancements such as sport-tuned suspension, sportier exhaust notes, and other features to enhance driving dynamics.

Key Features Includes:

- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Moonroof
- Backup Camera
- Park Assist
- Meridian Sound System
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Lane Departure Warning
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Jaguar LED Technology

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2021 BMW 2 Series 22...
 20,432 KM
$49,910 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 M V8| CA...
 128,740 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar E-Type P...
 53,523 KM
$36,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory