2019 Jaguar F-PACE

83,866 KM

Details Description Features

$45,678

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

30t Prestige/ PANO/CAM/ NAV/20 IN WHEELS/ MERIDIAN

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

83,866KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8949331
  • Stock #: NM0560
  • VIN: SADCK2GX1KA369389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0560
  • Mileage 83,866 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, ECO STOP/START, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, STEERING ASSISTANCE, SPEED LIMIT AWARENESS, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), PADDLE SHIFTERS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND CONTROL, 20 INCH WHEELS 2019 BLUE METALLIC ON WHITE JAGUAR F-PACE 30T PRESTIGE | ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

