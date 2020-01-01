Menu
2019 Kia Forte

27,514 KM

Details

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX+| SUNROOF| BLIND SPOT DET| APPLE CARPLAY

2019 Kia Forte

EX+| SUNROOF| BLIND SPOT DET| APPLE CARPLAY

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

27,514KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6263913
  Stock #: NP8721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NP8721
  • Mileage 27,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Ex+ pkg***2.0L, MPI, inline 4 cylinder***147 hp***Blind spot detection***Wireless phone charger***17" aluminum alloy wheels***Power tilt-and-slide sunroof***Android Auto® & Apple CarPlay® connectivity***Bluetooth® hands-free phone system***Front heated seats***heated steering wheel***iPod®/USB/auxiliary connectivity***Automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights***Rear-view camera***cruise control*** LED tail lights***FORMER DAILY RENTAL***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Premium Audio
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

