Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,450

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX LX| AWD| APPLE CARPLAY| HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX LX| AWD| APPLE CARPLAY| HEATED SEATS

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

  1. 5257835
  2. 5257835
  3. 5257835
  4. 5257835
  5. 5257835
  6. 5257835
Contact Seller

$23,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,409KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5257835
  • Stock #: NP8721
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Black on black cloth. Equipped with 2.4L 4-cylinder***6-speed sportmatic automatic*** all-wheel-drive***heated front seats***heated steering wheel***rear view camera***push button start***steering wheel mounted audio controls***Bluetooth hands-free connectivity***cruise control*** Apple CaPlay & Android Auto***alloy wheels***AM/FM stereo***power windows, locks and mirrors***air conditioning***wireless phone charger***roof rails***former daily rental***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2019 Toyota Sienna L...
 43,257 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango R...
 8,990 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 24,759 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory