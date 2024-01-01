Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

94,332 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC DYNAMIC | HUD | MERIDIAN | 21 IN WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC DYNAMIC | HUD | MERIDIAN | 21 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 11267243
  2. 11267243
  3. 11267243
  4. 11267243
  5. 11267243
  6. 11267243
  7. 11267243
  8. 11267243
  9. 11267243
  10. 11267243
  11. 11267243
  12. 11267243
  13. 11267243
  14. 11267243
  15. 11267243
  16. 11267243
  17. 11267243
  18. 11267243
  19. 11267243
  20. 11267243
  21. 11267243
  22. 11267243
  23. 11267243
  24. 11267243
  25. 11267243
  26. 11267243
  27. 11267243
  28. 11267243
  29. 11267243
  30. 11267243
  31. 11267243
  32. 11267243
  33. 11267243
  34. 11267243
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,332KM
Used
VIN SALWR2RE3KA815924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26992
  • Mileage 94,332 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GRANSPORT | HARMAN KARDON | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2017 Maserati Quattroporte S Q4 GRANSPORT | HARMAN KARDON | 20 IN WHEELS 115,461 KM $35,910 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Cayenne E-HYBRID | HUD | 21 IN WHEELS | BOSE for sale in Vaughan, ON
2021 Porsche Cayenne E-HYBRID | HUD | 21 IN WHEELS | BOSE 87,271 KM $74,910 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model X PLAID | AUTOPILOT | 22 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Tesla Model X PLAID | AUTOPILOT | 22 IN WHEELS 30,568 KM $119,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover