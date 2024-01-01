$84,910+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
V8 | SUPERCHARGED | HUD | MASSAGE SEATS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$84,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,312KM
VIN SALGV2RE8KA532905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27373
- Mileage 47,312 KM
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
