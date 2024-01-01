Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

47,312 KM

Details

$84,910

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

V8 | SUPERCHARGED | HUD | MASSAGE SEATS

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

V8 | SUPERCHARGED | HUD | MASSAGE SEATS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
47,312KM
VIN SALGV2RE8KA532905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27373
  • Mileage 47,312 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-264-9888
2019 Land Rover Range Rover