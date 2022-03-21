2019 Land Rover Range Rover

$84,910 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 4 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8674676

8674676 Stock #: 38995

38995 VIN: SALWR2RK1KA838995

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 38995

Mileage 48,455 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.