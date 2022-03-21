$84,910+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE | DIESEL | PANO | NAV | COMING SOON
Location
48,455KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8674676
- Stock #: 38995
- VIN: SALWR2RK1KA838995
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,455 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3