2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

57,112 KM

Details Description Features

$53,898

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

P340 R-Dynamic SE/ ADAPTIVE CRUISE/MERIDIAN/ CAM

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

57,112KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10133514
  • Stock #: NM0866
  • VIN: SALYL2FV5KA236464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0866
  • Mileage 57,112 KM

Vehicle Description

***QUALIFY FOR A 4 YEAR WARRANTY ON OUR VEHICLES TODAY!!!

Navigation Pro, Sunroof, Rearview Camera, Meridian Premium Sound System, InControl Apps, Auto Dimming, Folding and Heated Mirrors, Auto High Beam Assist, NAS 4YR Connected Service Pack, 12.3" TFT Digital Instrument Cluster, Headlight Power Wash, Premium LED Headlights with Signature DRL, Gesture Tailgate, Satin Chrome Gearshift Paddles,Traffic Sign Recognition, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear Traffic Monitor, Park Assist, InControl Touch PRO Navigation, 360 Parking Aid, 10-WAY Seats Climate Control (Front), Heated Rear, Memory Seat (Driver), R-Dynamic Exterior Package, Driver Assist Package, Adaptive Cruise Control W/Steering Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Configurable Ambient Lighting

2019 Firenze Red Metallic On Ebony Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-DYNAMIC SE 340PS | All Wheel Drive

Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

