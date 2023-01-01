Menu
2019 Lexus NX

49,135 KM

Details Features

$36,910

+ tax & licensing
$36,910

+ taxes & licensing

300 | PREMIUM | NAVI | VENTED SEATS

300 | PREMIUM | NAVI | VENTED SEATS

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

49,135KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10081230
  • Stock #: 25389
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ3K2197630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25389
  • Mileage 49,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Safety

Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

