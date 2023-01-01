2019 Lexus NX

$36,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 1 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10081230

10081230 Stock #: 25389

25389 VIN: JTJBARBZ3K2197630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25389

Mileage 49,135 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof tinted windows Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Safety Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Backup Sensor Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.