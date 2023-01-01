$36,910+ tax & licensing
$36,910
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lexus NX
2019 Lexus NX
300 | PREMIUM | NAVI | VENTED SEATS
Location
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
49,135KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10081230
- Stock #: 25389
- VIN: JTJBARBZ3K2197630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,135 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Safety
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3