2019 Mazda CX-9

49,258 KM

Details

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD| SUNROOF| I-ACTIVESENSE| 7PASS| LTHR

2019 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD| SUNROOF| I-ACTIVESENSE| 7PASS| LTHR

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

49,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6169323
  Stock #: NP8035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Pearl white***2019 Mazda CX-9 GS is equipped with 2.5 Liter Skyactive Turbo Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission and All-Wheel-Drive. Features include 20 Alloy Wheels, Moonroof, Leather Heated Front Seats, Review Camera, Advance Blind Spot Monitoring System, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Three Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Heated Seats, Andorid Auto/Apple CarPlay, Led Head and Fog Lights, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Auto Leveling Headlight, 8 Inch Display, Power Lift Gate, I-Activesense (Radar Cruise Control, Emergency Braking, Land Keep/Departure Warning), Noise Insulated Front Windshield and Front Windows Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Keyless Entry/Start, and GPS Navigation Ready (SD card to be purchased from Mazda). Former daily rental.



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!, FACTORY WARRANTY ACTIVE. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

