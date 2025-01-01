Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

81,401 KM

Details

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

250 | AMG PKG | HATCH | PREMIUM PKG

13147654

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

250 | AMG PKG | HATCH | PREMIUM PKG

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,401KM
VIN WDD3F4HB7KJ078593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,401 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class