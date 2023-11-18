2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

$35,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10374231

10374231 Stock #: 433138

433138 VIN: WDD3G4FB9KW010122

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 433138

Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.