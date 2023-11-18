Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 10374231
  2. 10374231
  3. 10374231
  4. 10374231
  5. 10374231
  6. 10374231
  7. 10374231
  8. 10374231
  9. 10374231
  10. 10374231
  11. 10374231
  12. 10374231
  13. 10374231
  14. 10374231
  15. 10374231
  16. 10374231
  17. 10374231
  18. 10374231
  19. 10374231
  20. 10374231
Contact Seller

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10374231
  • Stock #: 433138
  • VIN: WDD3G4FB9KW010122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 433138
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mountain Grey Metallic Exterior On Black Dinamica/Leather Interior, And A Pinstriped Aluminum Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 18 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2019 Mercedes-Benz A220 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Navigation Package, Premium Package, Night Package, And A Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel.Packages Include MB Navigation, live traffic, Navigation Services, Augmented Reality, Connectivity Package, Traffic Sign Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Blind Spot Assist, MBUX Extended Functions, LINGUATRONIC voice control, Exterior Power Folding Mirrors, Wireless Charging, Auto Dimming Rearview & Driver's Side Mirrors, 10.25" Instrument Cluster Display, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Night Package Code, AMG Styling Package, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, Sport Brake System, 18" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Bi-Colour, Sport Bucket Seats, AMG Velour Floor Mats, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 Porsche Macan G...
 43,000 KM
$71,888 + tax & lic
2022 Mercedes-Benz C...
 49,000 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic
2023 Land Rover Rang...
 12,000 KM
$77,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory