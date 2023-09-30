Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Cabriolet

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176501
  • Stock #: 6639847
  • VIN: WDDWK8EB9KF783774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6639847
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, A Dark Ash Open Pore/Aluminum Trim, And A Black Soft Top.One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 30 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, Wireless Phone Charging in Front, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active Multibeam LED Headlamps, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille in Chrome, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke, Sport Steering Wheel, AMG Exterior Package, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing. Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook. Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

