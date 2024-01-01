$45,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43 4MATIC Cabriolet
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3394848
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Exterior On Black AMG Leather Interior, And A Piano Black Lacquer/Aluminum Trim.
Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Is Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, AMG Drivers Package, And A Climate Comfort Front Seats.
Packages Include Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, 13 speakers and 590 watts, Touchpad, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Black Nappa/DINAMICA, , AMG Track Pace, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More!
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
