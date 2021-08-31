2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Polar White Exterior On Silk Beige Leather Interior, Dark Ash Wood Trim, And A Black Soft Top.
One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Off Lease, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 24 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, And A Heated Steering Wheel.
Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, Wireless Phone Charging in Front, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Steering Assist, active emergency stop assist and evasive steering assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille in Chrome, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, 18" AMG 5-Spoke, Sport Steering Wheel, AMG Exterior Package, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.
