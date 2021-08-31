Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
C300 4MATIC INTELLIGENT DRIVE PREMIUM SPORT XM

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

23,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7829607
  • Stock #: 4952559
  • VIN: WDDWK8EB2KF879925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4952559
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Silk Beige Leather Interior, Dark Ash Wood Trim, And A Black Soft Top.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Off Lease, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty October 24 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Sport Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include Integrated Garage Door Opener, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Active Parking Assist, Wireless Phone Charging in Front, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist w/Cross-Traffic Function, Active Steering Assist, active emergency stop assist and evasive steering assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille in Chrome, AMG Interior Package, AMG Velour Floor Mats, 18" AMG 5-Spoke, Sport Steering Wheel, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

