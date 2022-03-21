Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

25,000 KM

Details Description Features

$61,888

+ tax & licensing
$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 AMG COUPE DISTRONIC TECH PREMIUM AMG DRIVER NIGHT

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C43 AMG COUPE DISTRONIC TECH PREMIUM AMG DRIVER NIGHT

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$61,888

+ taxes & licensing

25,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8673974
  Stock #: 457264
  VIN: WDDWJ6EB5KF794455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 457264
  • Mileage 25,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black AMG Leather Interior, And An Anthracite Oak Wood Interior Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing Is Available For All Credit Types!
Extended Warranty Options Available!
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4Matic Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, AMG Drivers Package, And An AMG Night Package.

Packages Include Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, 13 speakers and 590 watts, Touchpad, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, Active MULTIBEAM LED Headlamps, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist w/Cross Traffic Function, Active Steering Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist and Evasive Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Black Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Front & Rear High Gloss Black Apron Trim, black chrome exhaust trim, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

