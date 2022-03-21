Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

65,000 KM

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CERTIFIED!

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CERTIFIED!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

65,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8952325
  • Stock #: 4739545
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB7KU313339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4739545
  • Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 13 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Phone Charging in Front, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, Shown as 'Parking Pilot PARKTRONIC" in vehicle/manual, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 18" AMG 5-Spoke, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, Sport Brake System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
