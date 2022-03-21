$38,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$38,888
- Listing ID: 8952328
- Stock #: 3138641
- VIN: 55SWF8EB3KU321373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Fully Serviced at Mercedes-Benz Facility.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.
Packages Include KEYLESS-GO, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Smartphone Integration, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, Touchpad, 10.25" Central Media Display, Google Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Phone Charging in Front, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Active Parking Assist, Shown as 'Parking Pilot PARKTRONIC" in vehicle/manual, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 18" AMG 5-Spoke, Sport Suspension, AMG Styling Package, Diamond Grille, Sport Brake System, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
