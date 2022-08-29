$47,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C43 AMG 4MATIC PREMIUM TECHNOLOGHY AMG DRIVER CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$47,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9035140
- Stock #: 4943750
- VIN: 55SWF6EB2KU309686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4943750
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cavansite Blue Metallic Exterior On Saddle Brown/Black AMG Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Certified.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Technology Package, And AMG Drivers Package.
Packages Include Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Active Parking Assist, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, 13 speakers and 590 watts, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Black Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, 19" AMG Titanium Grey 5-Twin-Spoke, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.