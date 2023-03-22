Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

31,000 KM

$54,888

+ tax & licensing
$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$54,888

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9588892
  • Stock #: 1951857
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB5KU286033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1951857
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red AMG Leather Interior, And An AMG Carbon Fiber Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 22 2023 Or 80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Option Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Head-Up Display, Intelligent Drive Package, Technology Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, And Upgraded 19 AMG Black Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels.Packages Include Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Integrated Garage Door Opener, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Smartphone Integration, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation, Active Parking Assist, Live Traffic Information, Navigation Services, 360 Camera, Front Wireless Phone Charging, Burmester Surround Sound System, 13 speakers and 590 watts, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, 10.25" Central Media Display, MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Brake Assist w/Cross Traffic Function, Active Steering Assist, Active Emergency Stop Assist and Evasive Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Black Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Front & Rear High Gloss Black Apron Trim, black chrome exhaust trim, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

