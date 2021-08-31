2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

+ taxes & licensing
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Designo Selenite Grey Magno Exterior On Bengal Red/Black Nappa Leather Interior, And A Designo Black Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines Trim.
One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 5 2023 Or 80,000km.
Financing Is Available For All Sorts Of Credit.
Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS53 AMG 4MATIC+ Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Comfort Package, Lighting Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, Head-Up Display, Windshield Heater, 360 Camera, And 20 AMG Multi Spoke Bi Colour Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include Rear Window Sunshade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Door Sill Panels w/AMG Lettering, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, Front Heated Armrests, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, race track timer and recorder, Works on headunit and smartphone, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE Plus, Active Steering Assist, suite of active driving assistance systems, Factory Code, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, high gloss black front air intake louvres, high gloss black front splitter and black chrome exhaust tips, And More.
