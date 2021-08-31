Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$87,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$87,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS53 AMG 4MATIC DISTRONIC HUD AMG DRIVER AMG NIGHT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS53 AMG 4MATIC DISTRONIC HUD AMG DRIVER AMG NIGHT

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 7595665
  2. 7595665
  3. 7595665
  4. 7595665
  5. 7595665
  6. 7595665
  7. 7595665
  8. 7595665
  9. 7595665
  10. 7595665
  11. 7595665
  12. 7595665
  13. 7595665
  14. 7595665
  15. 7595665
  16. 7595665
  17. 7595665
  18. 7595665
  19. 7595665
  20. 7595665
  21. 7595665
  22. 7595665
  23. 7595665
  24. 7595665
  25. 7595665
  26. 7595665
  27. 7595665
  28. 7595665
  29. 7595665
  30. 7595665
  31. 7595665
  32. 7595665
  33. 7595665
  34. 7595665
  35. 7595665
  36. 7595665
  37. 7595665
  38. 7595665
  39. 7595665
  40. 7595665
  41. 7595665
  42. 7595665
  43. 7595665
  44. 7595665
Contact Seller

$87,888

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7595665
  • Stock #: 3683490
  • VIN: WDD2J6BB6KA030159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3683490
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Selenite Grey Magno Exterior On Bengal Red/Black Nappa Leather Interior, And A Designo Black Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 5 2023 Or 80,000km.

Financing Is Available For All Sorts Of Credit.

Extended Warranty Options Available.

Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS53 AMG 4MATIC+ Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Comfort Package, Lighting Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, Head-Up Display, Windshield Heater, 360 Camera, And 20 AMG Multi Spoke Bi Colour Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Rear Window Sunshade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Door Sill Panels w/AMG Lettering, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, Front Heated Armrests, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, race track timer and recorder, Works on headunit and smartphone, AMG Performance Exhaust System, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE Plus, Active Steering Assist, suite of active driving assistance systems, Factory Code, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, high gloss black front air intake louvres, high gloss black front splitter and black chrome exhaust tips, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 26,000 KM
$63,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 72,000 KM
$54,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 78,000 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory