2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

$87,888 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7595665

7595665 Stock #: 3683490

3683490 VIN: WDD2J6BB6KA030159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features AWD Navigation System Parking Sensors BACKUP CAMERA Automatic

