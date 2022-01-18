$75,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
CLS450 4MATIC NIGHT HUD DISTRONIC PREMIUM COMFORT 360
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$75,888
- Listing ID: 8140516
- Stock #: 3671578
- VIN: WDD2J5KB5KA028607
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Selenite Grey Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off-Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified Vehicle, And A Balance of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 28, 2022, Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded with A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Comfort Package, Night Package, Head-Up Display, 360 Camera, And Upgraded 20 AMG Multi-Spoke Bicolour Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package Code, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, Front Heated Armrests, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Comfort Headrests, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE Plus, Active Steering Assist, suite of active driving assistance systems, Factory Code, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driver Assistance Package, Night Package (P55), Omission of Heat Insulating Dark Tinted Glass, AIR BODY CONTROL, AMG Interior Package, AMG Floor Mats, Sport Steering Wheel, AMG Exterior Package, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
