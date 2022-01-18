Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

39,000 KM

$75,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

CLS450 4MATIC NIGHT HUD DISTRONIC PREMIUM COMFORT 360

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8140516
  • Stock #: 3671578
  • VIN: WDD2J5KB5KA028607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3671578
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selenite Grey Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off-Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified Vehicle, And A Balance of Mercedes-Benz Warranty December 28, 2022, Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS450 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded with A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Comfort Package, Night Package, Head-Up Display, 360 Camera, And Upgraded 20 AMG Multi-Spoke Bicolour Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS-GO Package Code, KEYLESS-GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, Front Heated Armrests, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Comfort Headrests, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE Plus, Active Steering Assist, suite of active driving assistance systems, Factory Code, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driver Assistance Package, Night Package (P55), Omission of Heat Insulating Dark Tinted Glass, AIR BODY CONTROL, AMG Interior Package, AMG Floor Mats, Sport Steering Wheel, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-XXXX

905-264-5588

877-388-8379
