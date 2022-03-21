Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

100,000 KM

$75,888

+ tax & licensing
$75,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS53 AMG NIGHT HUD PREMIUM DISTRONIC AMG DRIVER RED INT!

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

CLS53 AMG NIGHT HUD PREMIUM DISTRONIC AMG DRIVER RED INT!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$75,888

+ taxes & licensing

100,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8727557
  • Stock #: 4668778
  • VIN: WDD2J6BBXKA029810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Bengal Red/Black Nappa Leather Interior, AMG Carbon Fiber Trim, And AMG Performance Steering Wheel In Nappa/Piano Lacquer.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome.

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS53 AMG 4MATIC+ Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Comfort Package, Lighting Package, AMG Drivers Package, Night Package, Head-Up Display, 360 Camera, Windshield Heater, Upgraded 20 AMG Twin-Spoke BiColour Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Rear Window Sunshade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Door Sill Panels w/AMG Lettering, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, Front Heated Armrests, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Air Balance Package, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE Plus, Active Steering Assist, suite of active driving assistance systems, Factory Code, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, race track timer and recorder, Works on head unit and smartphone, 20" AMG Twin 5-Spoke, AMG Performance Exhaust System, high gloss black front air intake louvres, high gloss black front splitter and black chrome exhaust tips, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

