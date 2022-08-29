Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$77,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

CLS53 AMG 4MAITC DISTRONIC PREMIUM AMG DRIVER AMG NIGHT

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9079270
  • Stock #: 2069980
  • VIN: WDD2J6BB2KA041708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Graphite Grey Metallic Exterior On Black w/Grey Stitching Perforated Nappa Leather Interior, And A Metal Weave Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 18 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS53 AMG Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Lighting Package, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, And Upgraded 20 AMG Twin-Spoke Bicolour Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Rear Window Sunshade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk Release, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GO Package, KEYLESS GO, Door Sill Panels w/AMG Lettering, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, Front Heated Armrests, Rapid heating for driver and passenger, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE Plus, Active Steering Assist, suite of active driving assistance systems, Factory Code, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Change Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Driving Assistance Package, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, race track timer and recorder, Works on headunit and smartphone, AMG Performance Exhaust System, high gloss black front air intake louvres, high gloss black front splitter and black chrome exhaust tips, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

