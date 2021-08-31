Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

53,000 KM

$69,888

+ tax & licensing
E450 4MATIC COUPE DISTRONIC HUD PREMIUM 360 CAM CERTIFIED!

E450 4MATIC COUPE DISTRONIC HUD PREMIUM 360 CAM CERTIFIED!

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: WDD1J6JB8KF085647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black/Vertical Stitch Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty November 30 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing Is Available For All Credit.
Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Lighting Package, Head-Up Display, 360 Camera, And Upgraded 19 AMG Twin-5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Warmth Comfort Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, KEYLESS-GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Changing Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

