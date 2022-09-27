Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

69,000 KM

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC HEAD-UP DISPLAY DISTRONIC PREMIUM LED 360

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E300 4MATIC HEAD-UP DISPLAY DISTRONIC PREMIUM LED 360

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8084062
  • Stock #: 434651
  • VIN: WDDZF4KB7KA495733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 434651
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Iridium Silver Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off-Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty September 27 2022 Or 80,000Km.

Financing Is Available For All Credit.
Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome.

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Lighting Package, Head-Up Display, 360 Camera, And 18 Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590W, 13 speakers, KEYLESS GO, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Lighting Package (P35), Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driver Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

