2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

21,359 KM

Details Features

$121,910

+ tax & licensing
$121,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E63S AMG | CARBON FIBRE | BURMESTER | COMING SOON

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E63S AMG | CARBON FIBRE | BURMESTER | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$121,910

+ taxes & licensing

21,359KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8330334
  • Stock #: 12073
  • VIN: WDDZF8KB2KA512073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12073
  • Mileage 21,359 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

