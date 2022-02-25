$90,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E53 AMG CONVERTIBLE AMG DRIVER PKG PREMIUM 360 CAM
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$90,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8339271
- Stock #: 4287593
- VIN: WDD1K6BB8KF088365
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 4287593
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching AMG Nappa Leather Interior, Dark Ash Wood Trim, And A Black Soft Top.
One Owner, Off Lease, Certified Vehicle, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 29 2023 Or, 80,000Km.
Financing, And Extended Warranty Options Available.
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, AMG Drivers Package, 360 Camera, And Upgraded 20 AMG Twin Spoke BiColour Wheels.
Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Warmth Comfort Package, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, KEYLESS GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Finished in Nappa leather and DINAMICA, Summer Performance Tires, AMG Track Pace, Wheels: 20" AMG Twin-5-Spoke, Tires: 20", AMG Performance Exhaust System, And Much More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.