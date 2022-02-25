Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

53,000 KM

$90,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E53 AMG CONVERTIBLE AMG DRIVER PKG PREMIUM 360 CAM

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E53 AMG CONVERTIBLE AMG DRIVER PKG PREMIUM 360 CAM

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

53,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8339271
  • Stock #: 4287593
  • VIN: WDD1K6BB8KF088365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4287593
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Obsidian Black Metallic Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching AMG Nappa Leather Interior, Dark Ash Wood Trim, And A Black Soft Top.

One Owner, Off Lease, Certified Vehicle, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 29 2023 Or, 80,000Km.

Financing, And Extended Warranty Options Available.

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, AMG Drivers Package, 360 Camera, And Upgraded 20 AMG Twin Spoke BiColour Wheels.

Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Warmth Comfort Package, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, KEYLESS GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Finished in Nappa leather and DINAMICA, Summer Performance Tires, AMG Track Pace, Wheels: 20" AMG Twin-5-Spoke, Tires: 20", AMG Performance Exhaust System, And Much More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

