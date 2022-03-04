Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$89,888

+ tax & licensing
$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E53 AMG HUD DISTRONIC AMG DRIVERS PREMIUM LIGHTING COMFORT

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E53 AMG HUD DISTRONIC AMG DRIVERS PREMIUM LIGHTING COMFORT

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$89,888

+ taxes & licensing

48,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8611715
  • Stock #: 3083292
  • VIN: WDD1K6BB3KF088628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selenite Grey Metallic Exterior On Black/Classic Red AMG Nappa Leather, A Dark Ash Wood Trim, And A Dark Red Soft Top.

One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty March 1 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC Cabriolet Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Comfort Package, AMG Drivers Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Lighting Package, Head-Up Display, 360 Camera, Black Dinamica Roof Liner, And Upgraded 20 AMG Twin 5-Spoke Bicolour Alloy Wheels.

Packages Include Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Warmth Comfort Package, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Heated Rear Seats, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, KEYLESS GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Air Balance Package, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Finished in Nappa leather and DINAMICA, Summer Performance Tires, AMG Track Pace, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

