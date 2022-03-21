Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
Autobase

905-264-5588

E300 4MATIC HUD DISTRONIC PREMIUM 360 LED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8937130
  • Stock #: 4647653
  • VIN: WDDZF4KB2KA504936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4647653
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Lighting Package, Head-Up Display, And A 360 Camera.

Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590W, 13 speakers, KEYLESS GO, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Lighting Package (P35), Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driver Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Email Autobase

