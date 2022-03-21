$50,888+ tax & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E300 4MATIC HUD DISTRONIC PREMIUM 360 LED CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
$50,888
- Listing ID: 8937130
- Stock #: 4647653
- VIN: WDDZF4KB2KA504936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Designo Diamond White Metallic Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty January 2023 Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Lighting Package, Head-Up Display, And A 360 Camera.
Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590W, 13 speakers, KEYLESS GO, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Lighting Package (P35), Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driver Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Vehicle Features
