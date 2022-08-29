Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

67,000 KM

Details

$71,888

+ tax & licensing
$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E53 AMG 4MATIC HUD DISTRONIC PREMIUM AMG DRIVER DRIVE DYNAMIC

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E53 AMG 4MATIC HUD DISTRONIC PREMIUM AMG DRIVER DRIVE DYNAMIC

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$71,888

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9039079
  • Stock #: 216474
  • VIN: WDDZF6BB6KA575049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Iridium Silver Metallic Exterior On Black Nappa Leather Interior, And A Metal Weave Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 13 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC SEDAN Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Lighting Package, AMG Drivers Package, Windshield Heater, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats, Air Balance Package, 360 Camera, And A Head-Up Display.

Packages Include Rear Window Sunshade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds For Rear Windows (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driver Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, 20" AMG Twin-5-Spoke, AMG Performance Exhaust System, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

