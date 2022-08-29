$68,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-264-5588
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E53 AMG DISTRONIC NIGHT AMG DRIVER PREMIUM LIGHTING
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
$68,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9107704
- Stock #: 4958871
- VIN: WDDZF6BB7KA577182
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior On Black w/Red Stitching Nappa Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Certified.
Extended Warranty And Financing Options Available.
Trade Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Lighting Package, AMG Drivers Package, AMG Night Package, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Windshield Heater, Air Balance Package, 360 Camera, Head-Up Display, Black Dinamica Roof Liner, Designo Red Seatbelts, And Upgraded 20 AMG Bicolour Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels.
Packages Include Rear Window Sunshade, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Heated Rear Seats, Warmth Comfort Package, Roller Sunblinds For Rear Windows (Manual), Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590 Watts, 13 speakers, Sun Protection Package, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driver Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA, AMG Track Pace, AMG Performance Exhaust System, high gloss black front air intake louvres, front splitter and rear apron trim strip and black chrome exhaust tips, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autobase
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.