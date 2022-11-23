Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

E 450 4MATIC Sedan

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC Sedan

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

49,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9388162
  • Stock #: 494350
  • VIN: WDDZF6JB4KA639848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 494350
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic Exterior On Macchiato Beige Leather Interior, And A Brown Ash Wood Trim High Gloss. One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty May 29 2023 Or 80,000Km. Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome! This 2019 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, 360 Camera, Sun Protection Package, And Upgraded 18 AMG Alloy Wheels. Packages Include EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Warmth Comfort Package, Panoramic Sunroof, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590W, 13 speakers, KEYLESS GO, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Active Lane Changing Assist, Driver Assistance Package, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, And More. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

