2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$89,910 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 8 6 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9489700

9489700 Stock #: 24634

24634 VIN: WDDZF8KB9KA587708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24634

Mileage 67,866 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Power Antenna Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Heads-Up Display Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.