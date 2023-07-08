Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$64,888

+ tax & licensing
$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC Cabriolet

2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 450 4MATIC Cabriolet

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

$64,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 105467
  • VIN: WDD1K6JB2KF107588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Black/Vertical Stitching Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.One Owner, Off Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz July 8 2023/80,000Km.Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!This 2020 Mercedes-Benz E450 4MATIC Convertible Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Comfort Package, Lighting Package, Night Package, Head-Up Display, 360 Camera, And A Heated Rear Seats.Packages Include 12.3" Instrument Cluster Display, Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release, Warmth Comfort Package, Climate Comfort Front Seats, Burmester Surround Sound System, 590W, 13 speakers, KEYLESS GO, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, Enhanced Heated Front Seats, Front Heated Armrests, Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), ENERGIZING Comfort Control, Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Air Balance Package, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, Active Lane Changing Assist, Map-Based Speed Adaptation, Advanced Driving Assistance Package, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE PLUS, Night Package (P55), 19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Bicolour, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

