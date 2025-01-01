Menu
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG is a Canadian vehicle, an icon of luxury performance and one of the most instantly recognizable SUVs in the world. With the AMG powertrain, Night Package styling, and carbon fibre interior accents, this G 63 delivers pure presence, insane power, and that ultra-premium handcrafted AMG experience. Top Features Include: * Hand-built AMG 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 * AMG Performance 9-speed transmission * AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive * AMG Night Package * Carbon fibre interior trim * Panoramic sunroof * Burmester premium surround sound * Digital instrument cluster * COMAND infotainment system * Apple CarPlay * Android Auto * Navigation system * Heated front seats * Ventilated front seats * Heated rear seats * Heated steering wheel * 360 surround view camera * Adaptive cruise control * Keyless-Go entry * 22-inch AMG alloy wheels

30,852 KM

$175,900

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG is a Canadian vehicle, an icon of luxury performance and one of the most instantly recognizable SUVs in the world. With the AMG powertrain, Night Package styling, and carbon fibre interior accents, this G 63 delivers pure presence, insane power, and that ultra-premium handcrafted AMG experience.

Top Features Include:

* Hand-built AMG 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8
* AMG Performance 9-speed transmission
* AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive
* AMG Night Package
* Carbon fibre interior trim
* Panoramic sunroof
* Burmester premium surround sound
* Digital instrument cluster
* COMAND infotainment system
* Apple CarPlay
* Android Auto
* Navigation system
* Heated front seats
* Ventilated front seats
* Heated rear seats
* Heated steering wheel
* 360 surround view camera
* Adaptive cruise control
* Keyless-Go entry
* 22-inch AMG alloy wheels

NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

WE OFFER THE BEST FINANCE RATES, AND DON'T CHARGE ANY FINANCING FEE

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2024 AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer, the 2024 CarGurus Award, the 2025 Top Choice Award, the 2025 Consumer Satisfaction Award, the 2025 Canadian Choice Award, the 2025 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $999.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

