2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Polar White Exterior On Silk Beige Leather Interior, And Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 30 2023 Or 80,000Km.
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.
Packages Include Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, Power Steering Column w/Memory, Power Adjustable Front Seats w/Memory, Integrated Garage Door Opener, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Exhaust System, AMG Cladding, 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More.
We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
