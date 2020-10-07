Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

21,000 KM

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE SPORT PREMIUM PLUS CLEAN CARFAX!

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE SPORT PREMIUM PLUS CLEAN CARFAX!

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

21,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6096108
  • Stock #: 3353660
  • VIN: WDC0J4KB8KF636503

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3353660
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Polar White Exterior On Silk Beige Leather Interior, And Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Local Ontario Vehicle, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty August 30 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, Power Steering Column w/Memory, Power Adjustable Front Seats w/Memory, Integrated Garage Door Opener, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Exhaust System, AMG Cladding, 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

