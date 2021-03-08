Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE NIGHT BURMESTER PREMIUM PLUS LED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC COUPE NIGHT BURMESTER PREMIUM PLUS LED

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 6692858
  2. 6692858
  3. 6692858
  4. 6692858
  5. 6692858
  6. 6692858
  7. 6692858
  8. 6692858
  9. 6692858
  10. 6692858
  11. 6692858
  12. 6692858
  13. 6692858
  14. 6692858
  15. 6692858
  16. 6692858
  17. 6692858
  18. 6692858
  19. 6692858
  20. 6692858
  21. 6692858
  22. 6692858
  23. 6692858
Contact Seller

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6692858
  • Stock #: 254159
  • VIN: WDC0J4KB7KF579730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 254159
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selenite Grey Metallic Exterior On Cranberry Red/Black Sport Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Black Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty February 4 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Coupe Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, LED Lighting System, Night Package, Burmester Surround Sound System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, And A Heated Rear Seats.

Packages Include Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Active Parking Assist, Power Steering Column w/Memory, Power Adjustable Front Seats w/Memory, Integrated Garage Door Opener, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Night Package (P55), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, AMG Styling Package, AMG Exhaust System, AMG Cladding, Wheels: 20" AMG Bi-Colour Multi-Spoke Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autobase
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/autobasecanada

Dont Worry About Rain Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 37,000 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 Sedan Q...
 52,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 47,000 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory