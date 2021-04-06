Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

15,000 KM

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
GLC300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM ACTIVE LED CLEAN CARFAX!

GLC300 4MATIC NIGHT PREMIUM ACTIVE LED CLEAN CARFAX!

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

15,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6961862
  • Stock #: 7740446
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB5KV159372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior On Silk Beige/Black Leather Interior, And A Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off Lease, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Safety Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty June 28 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Night Package, And An Active LED High Performance Lighting System.

Packages Include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), Night Package, 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Styling Package, Black Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.

Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags : 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

