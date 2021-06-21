2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic is a stylish, well-crafted premium vehicle that will provide you with an amazing driving experience.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
360 DEGREE CAMERA
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
BLIND SPOT
NAVIGATION
BRAKE ASSIST
ATTENTION ASSIST
LANE ASSIST
HEADS UP DISPLAY
ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST
PUSH BUTTON START
Competitive Price! Odometer is 60,717 | 2019 BLACK MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 | All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo -inc: eco start/stop system
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
150 Amp Alternator
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1466# Maximum Payload
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
17.4 Gal. Fuel Tank
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Permanent Locking Hubs
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Active Brake Assist
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Driver Knee Airbag
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Front and Rear Cupholder
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Homelink Garage Door Transmitter
Cruise Control
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Driver Foot Rest
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front And Rear Map Lights
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim
Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Net
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cargo Space Lights
Tracker System
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outside Temp Gauge
Analog Appearance
Power (driver Only) Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
Tires: P235/60R18 Run-Flat
Clearcoat Paint
Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Chrome Door Handles
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Deep Tinted Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Grille
Roof Rack Rails Only
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear Fog Lamps
Perimeter/Approach Lights
