2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

60,717 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300/Pano sunroof/nav/360 cam/blind spot/

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300/Pano sunroof/nav/360 cam/blind spot/

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,717KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7414832
  • Stock #: NM0753
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB2KV147566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PIANO BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,717 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic is a stylish, well-crafted premium vehicle that will provide you with an amazing driving experience. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:

360 DEGREE CAMERA

PANORAMIC SUNROOF

BLIND SPOT

NAVIGATION 

BRAKE ASSIST

ATTENTION ASSIST

LANE ASSIST

HEADS UP DISPLAY

ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST

PUSH BUTTON START 

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is 60,717  | 2019 BLACK MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 | All Wheel Drive

Competitive Price! Odometer is 60,717  | 2019 BLACK MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300 | All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers.

 We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

 

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo -inc: eco start/stop system

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery

150 Amp Alternator

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

1466# Maximum Payload

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

17.4 Gal. Fuel Tank

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Permanent Locking Hubs

Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Active Brake Assist

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Driver Knee Airbag

BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Front and Rear Cupholder

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Homelink Garage Door Transmitter

Cruise Control

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts

Driver Foot Rest

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front And Rear Map Lights

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Carpet Floor Trim

Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Cargo Net

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Cargo Space Lights

Tracker System

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Systems Monitor

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Outside Temp Gauge

Analog Appearance

Power (driver Only) Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage

Perimeter Alarm

Engine Immobilizer

Exterior

Tires: P235/60R18 Run-Flat

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Colored Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Colored Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Chrome Door Handles

Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Deep Tinted Glass

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Chrome Grille

Roof Rack Rails Only

Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Rear Fog Lamps

Perimeter/Approach Lights

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

