Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

26,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM PLUS SPORT ACTIVE LED CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 7843992
  2. 7843992
  3. 7843992
  4. 7843992
  5. 7843992
  6. 7843992
  7. 7843992
  8. 7843992
  9. 7843992
  10. 7843992
  11. 7843992
  12. 7843992
  13. 7843992
  14. 7843992
  15. 7843992
  16. 7843992
  17. 7843992
  18. 7843992
  19. 7843992
  20. 7843992
  21. 7843992
  22. 7843992
  23. 7843992
  24. 7843992
  25. 7843992
  26. 7843992
  27. 7843992
  28. 7843992
  29. 7843992
  30. 7843992
  31. 7843992
  32. 7843992
  33. 7843992
  34. 7843992
Contact Seller

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

26,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7843992
  • Stock #: 2747752
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB2KV117564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2747752
  • Mileage 26,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Designo Diamond White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And An Aluminum/Black Trim.

One Owner, Local Ontario Vehicle, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Certified, And A Balance Of Mercedes-Benz Warranty July 24 2023 Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, And A Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, power adjustable driver seat, adjustable power passenger seat, 4-way adjustable lumbar and seat memory, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Active LED High Performance Lighting System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA), AMG Styling Package, 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, And More.

We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been in Business for A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends and Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 11,000 KM
$64,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 36,000 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 23,000 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory