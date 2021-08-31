Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

47,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4 MATIC SPORT PREMIUM PLUS 360 CAM CERTIFIED!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300 4 MATIC SPORT PREMIUM PLUS 360 CAM CERTIFIED!

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 8023924
  2. 8023924
  3. 8023924
  4. 8023924
  5. 8023924
  6. 8023924
  7. 8023924
  8. 8023924
  9. 8023924
  10. 8023924
  11. 8023924
  12. 8023924
  13. 8023924
  14. 8023924
  15. 8023924
  16. 8023924
  17. 8023924
  18. 8023924
  19. 8023924
  20. 8023924
  21. 8023924
  22. 8023924
  23. 8023924
  24. 8023924
  25. 8023924
Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8023924
  • Stock #: 541505
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB5KV155404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 541505
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black Exterior on Black Leather with Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off-Lease, Local Ontario Vehicle, Certified, And A Balance of Mercedes-Benz Warranty April 18, 2023, Or 80,000Km.

Financing Is Available for All Credit.
Extended Warranty Options Available.
Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4MATIC Is Loaded with A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Package, Heated Steering Wheel.

Packages Include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Panoramic Sunroof, Touchpad, KEYLESS-GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, power-adjustable driver seat, adjustable power passenger seat, 4-way adjustable lumbar and seat memory, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, AMG Styling Package, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Exterior Package, COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, Heated Steering Wheel And Much More.


We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification; Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us on Instagram, And Facebook.

Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase for Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 47,000 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 27,000 KM
$80,888 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X1 xDrive28...
 64,000 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory