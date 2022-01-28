$50,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM | PREMIUM PLUS NIGHT CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Polar White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, And Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim.
One Owner, Off-Lease, Clean CARFAX, Safety Certified, And A Balance of Mercedes-Benz Warranty May 31, 2023, Or 80,000Km.
Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded with A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, And A Night Package.
Packages Include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High-Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, KEYLESS-GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Adjustable Power Passenger Seat, And 4-Way Adjustable Lumbar, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Night Package, Wheels: 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Styling Package, Black Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, Heated Steering Wheel and much more
Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.
Vehicle Features
