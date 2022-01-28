Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

0 KM

Details Description Features

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autobase

905-264-5588

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM | PREMIUM PLUS NIGHT CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC PREMIUM | PREMIUM PLUS NIGHT CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

905-264-5588

  1. 8189934
  2. 8189934
  3. 8189934
  4. 8189934
  5. 8189934
  6. 8189934
  7. 8189934
  8. 8189934
  9. 8189934
  10. 8189934
  11. 8189934
  12. 8189934
  13. 8189934
  14. 8189934
  15. 8189934
  16. 8189934
  17. 8189934
  18. 8189934
  19. 8189934
  20. 8189934
  21. 8189934
  22. 8189934
  23. 8189934
  24. 8189934
  25. 8189934
  26. 8189934
  27. 8189934
  28. 8189934
  29. 8189934
  30. 8189934
  31. 8189934
  32. 8189934
Contact Seller

$50,888

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8189934
  • Stock #: 104810
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB0KV135089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 104810
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Polar White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, And Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim.

One Owner, Off-Lease, Clean CARFAX, Safety Certified, And A Balance of Mercedes-Benz Warranty May 31, 2023, Or 80,000Km.

Financing And Extended Warranty Options Available, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan Is Loaded with A Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, And A Night Package.

Packages Include COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps, LED High-Performance Lighting System, Panoramic Sunroof, KEYLESS-GO, DVD Drive, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate, Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat, 12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Adjustable Power Passenger Seat, And 4-Way Adjustable Lumbar, Memory Package w/Power Steering Column, Integrated Garage Door Opener, Parking Package, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Active Parking Assist, 360 Camera, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket, Night Package, Wheels: 19" AMG Bi-Colour 5-Twin-Spoke Light-Alloy, AMG Styling Package, Black Roof Rails, AMG Exterior Package, Heated Steering Wheel and much more

Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees for Certification, Its Just the Price Plus HST And Licensing.

Follow Us On:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/autobase
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/autobasecanada

Dont Worry About Rain or Snow, Come into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have an Enjoyable Shopping Experience at AutoBase. If You Have the Chance Come in And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com

Tags: 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autobase

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 32,000 KM
$70,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 37,000 KM
$91,888 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 75,000 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autobase

Autobase

Autobase

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

Call Dealer

905-264-XXXX

(click to show)

905-264-5588

Alternate Numbers
877-388-8379
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory