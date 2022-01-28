2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$50,888 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8189934

8189934 Stock #: 104810

104810 VIN: WDC0G4KB0KV135089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 104810

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.